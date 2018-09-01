Pirates' Dovydas Neverauskas: Recalled by Pirates
Neverauskas was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday.
Neverauskas will provide additional bullpen depth for Pittsburgh down the stretch. He has an ugly 10.47 ERA in 16.1 innings at the big-league level this season, limited him to low-leverage duty.
