Pirates' Dovydas Neverauskas: Recalled by Pirates
Neverauskas was recalled by the Pirates on Friday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.
Previously with the Pirates this season, Neverauskas has struggled to an 11.85 ERA in 13.2 innings. He'll likely fill a low-leverage role in Pittsburgh. Steven Brault was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis in a corresponding move.
