Pirates' Dovydas Neverauskas: Rejoins Pirates
Neverauskas was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday.
Neverauskas has been with Indianapolis for almost two weeks but now makes his way back to the majors. The 26-year-old has allowed seven runs on six hits over 1.2 innings across his three big-league appearances this season.
