Pirates' Dovydas Neverauskas: Returns to minors
Neverauskas was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
Neverauskas gave up five runs over 2.2 innings since joining the Pirates on Tuesday, and now returns to Triple-A. The 25-year-old has a 1.61 ERA and 1.14 WHIP with 37 strikeouts across 28 innings at Indianapolis in 2018.
