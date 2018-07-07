Neverauskas was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Neverauskas gave up five runs over 2.2 innings since joining the Pirates on Tuesday, and now returns to Triple-A. The 25-year-old has a 1.61 ERA and 1.14 WHIP with 37 strikeouts across 28 innings at Indianapolis in 2018.

