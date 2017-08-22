Pirates' Dovydas Neverauskas: Sent back to Indianapolis
Neverauskas was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday.
The Pirates will make substantial changes to the bullpen Tuesday, adding Steven Brault, Johnny Barbato and Edgar Santana from Indianapolis while demoting Neverauskas and moving George Kontos (groin) and Joaquin Benoit (knee) to the 10-day disabled list. Neverauskas has turned in a respectable 3.09 ERA across four stints with the big club this season, but since he had been used three consecutive days, it was unlikely that he'd be available for the Pirates' next couple of contests. He's a strong candidate to rejoin the Pirates in September, if not sooner.
