Pirates' Dovydas Neverauskas: Sent back to minors
Neverauskas was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
Neverauskas was sent back to the minors to clear room for George Kontos, who was recently claimed off waivers from the Giants. The 24-year-old compiled a 3.00 ERA and 1.22 WHIP in nine innings for the big club, so he'll be an option to return later in the year if bullpen help is needed.
