Pirates' Dovydas Neverauskas: Sent back to Triple-A
Neverauskas was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday.
The 25-year-old spent a week with the Pirates this time around, appearing twice and giving up a run in 2.2 innings. He'll make way for Clay Holmes, who was called up to start Friday.
