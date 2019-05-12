Pirates' Dovydas Neverauskas: Sent down to minors
The Pirates optioned Neverauskas to Triple-A Indianapolis on Sunday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
Neverauskas was dropped from the active roster after the Pirates acquired swingman Chris Stratton via trade from the Angels on Saturday. During his latest stint with the Pirates, Neverauskas served up seven runs on six hits and two walks over 1.2 innings across his three appearances.
