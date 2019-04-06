Pirates' Dovydas Neverauskas: Starts rehab assignment
Neverauskas (oblique) will begin his rehab assignment at Class A Bradenton, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Neverauskas was sent to the 10-day injured list March 28 with an injured left oblique. The ailment wasn't serious, but it will require the reliever to complete a rehab assignment. A specific date for his return has not been set, but Neverauskas will work in the middle innings when he arrives back in Pittsburgh.
