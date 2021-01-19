Fellows was traded from San Diego to Pittsburgh on Monday as part of a three-team deal that sent Joe Musgrove to the Padres, Joey Lucchesi to the Mets and a package of prospects to the Pirates, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

Most of the pieces acquired by the Pirates are nowhere close to the majors. Fellows is perhaps the furthest away. The 2019 sixth-round pick didn't make his professional debut that season and was robbed of the chance to do so by the canceled minor-league season last year. In his three seasons at Vanderbilt, the righty produced a 3.85 ERA and a 26.1 percent strikeout rate.