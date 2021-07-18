The Pirates reinstated Underwood from the 10-day injured list Sunday.
The righty missed the minimum amount of time after landing on the injured list July 9 with side soreness. Underwood has a 4.86 ERA in 50 innings this year, but he had a 3.67 before allowing a seven-run inning in his most recent appearance. Nick Mears was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis in a corresponding move.
