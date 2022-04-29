Underwood (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment Friday with Low-A Bradenton, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.
With Pittsburgh sending Underwood to the lower levels, it would seem he will need several appearances before potentially being activated. Once healthy, he could earn a high-leverage role in the bullpen.
