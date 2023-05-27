Underwood was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Saturday, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Underwood will now either report to Triple-A Indianapolis, get claimed by another team or be released outright. The right-hander has produced a disappointing 5.18 ERA and 1.44 WHIP with 14 strikeouts over 24.1 innings in 20 appearances with the Pirates this year.