Underwood was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Saturday, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
Underwood will now either report to Triple-A Indianapolis, get claimed by another team or be released outright. The right-hander has produced a disappointing 5.18 ERA and 1.44 WHIP with 14 strikeouts over 24.1 innings in 20 appearances with the Pirates this year.
