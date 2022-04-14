Underwood (hamstring) threw Thursday and has been feeling better recently, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
Underwood dealt with hamstring discomfort following Thursday's season opener, but he's optimistic that he won't require a lengthy stint on the injured list. Once the right-hander is cleared to return, he should pitch mainly in low-leverage situations.
