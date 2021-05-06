Underwood (1-1) was tagged with the loss in relief Wednesday against the Padres after allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits and a strikeout across one inning.

Underwood pitched the sixth inning but didn't have a good performance, and he had to deal with runners in second and third before recording the first out. He limited the damage to two runs, but that was more than enough to get tagged with his first loss of the campaign. Underwood owns a 3.94 ERA across 12 appearances, but the fact that he has given up two or more runs in two of his last three outings should be concerning.