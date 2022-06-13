Underwood was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Monday.
Underwood is coming off a rough outing Saturday against the Braves, surrendering three runs on two hits and a walk while fanning two over 1.1 innings. Jason Delay had his contract selected from the taxi squad in a corresponding move.
