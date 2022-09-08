Underwood (1-6) took the loss in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Mets, giving up one run on two hits in one inning. He struck out one.

Working as the opener ahead of Bryse Wilson, Underwood wound up with the decision as the Pirates never tied things up and eventually lost 5-1. The right-hander has been tagged for runs in four straight appearances, and since the beginning of August he carries a 5.82 ERA, 1.65 WHIP and poor 11:8 K:BB through 17 innings.