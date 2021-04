Underwood struck out the side in a perfect fourth inning of Thursday's 5-3 win over the Cubs.

Underwood holds a career 7.9 K/9 in parts of eight minor-league seasons, but his pitches played well against the free-swinging Cubs. Pittsburgh currently envisions using Underwood as a multi-inning reliever. Acquired from the Cubs in early March, the 26-year-old could get a look as a starter if he continues to pitch well. He started in 125 of his 160 minor-league appearances.