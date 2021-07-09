Underwood hit the 10-day injured list with right side discomfort Friday, Jake Crouse of MLB.com reports.
The move was made retroactive to Thursday, so Underwood will be eligible to return July 18. It's not yet clear if the Pirates expect him to do so. Austin Davis was recalled in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Pirates' Duane Underwood: Picks up win Friday•
-
Pirates' Duane Underwood: Gives up two runs in relief•
-
Pirates' Duane Underwood: Hurls perfect inning Thursday•
-
Pirates' Duane Underwood: Shipped to Pittsburgh•
-
Cubs' Duane Underwood: Designated for assignment•
-
Cubs' Duane Underwood: Could be rotation option•