Underwood (2-2) pitched two scoreless innings, allowing two hits and a walk while striking out four to earn the win versus Miami.

Starter Mitch Keller left the game with a heat illness, and Underwood was the first reliever to enter. He did well in relief, and Pittsburgh pulled ahead on his watch, which put him in line for the win. The right-hander has a 3.93 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 34:12 K:BB across 34.1 innings this year. He's added one hold, but Underwood has taken on a bulk relief role lately -- five of his last seven outings have spanned multiple innings.