Underwood was acquired by the Pirates from the Cubs on Sunday in exchange for prospect Shendrik Apostel.

The right-hander was designated for assignment by the Cubs last week and will get a fresh start in the NL Central with the Pirates. Underwood appeared in 17 games last season and had a 5.66 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 27:6 K:BB over 20.2 innings.