Pirates general manager Ben Cherington said Monday that Fowler will be included on the 26-man Opening Day roster, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

Pittsburgh elected to keep Anthony Alford and Fowler as its primary options in center field over non-roster invitee Brian Goodwin, who was reassigned to minor-league camp Monday. Alford is expected to favorite to handle everyday duties in center, likely relegating Fowler to a fourth-outfielder role to begin the season. Utility man Phillip Evans is also a candidate to fill in at either corner spot when starters Bryan Reynolds or Greg Polanco require a day off.