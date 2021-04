Fowler went 0-for-3 with a pair of strikeouts in a 4-3 loss to the Reds on Monday.

Fowler made his second start in center field Monday. He's hitless since collecting an Opening Day pinch-hit single -- going 1-for-8 --and has done little to warrant additional playing time. Fellow center fielder Anthony Alford's struggles are one of the few reasons why Fowler might see more opportunities in the short-term.