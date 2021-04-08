Fowler will start in center field and bat eighth Thursday against the Cubs.
Manager Derek Shelton has yet to formally name an everyday center fielder, but based on how the Pirates' lineups have shaken out the past few days, Fowler seems to have captured the larger side of a platoon with Anthony Alford. Fowler will be in the lineup Thursday for a third consecutive matchup with a right-hander (Jake Arrieta), while Alford's lone start in the last four games came versus Reds lefty Wade Miley. Fowler has gone 3-for-12 with five strikeouts to begin the season, so he likely doesn't have much job security.