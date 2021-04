Fowler went 0-for-3 with a pair of strikeouts in a 4-3 loss to the Reds on Monday.

Fowler made his second start in center field Monday. He's hitless since collecting an Opening Day pinch-hit single -- 1-for-8 in all -- and has done little to warrant additional playing time. Fellow center fielder Anthony Alford's struggles are one of the few reasons why Fowler might see more opportunities in the short term.