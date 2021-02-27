Manager Derek Shelton expects Fowler to primarily serve as a back-up corner outfielder, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
"I would expect him to play both corners," Shelton said. "We may drift him into center a little bit. We need outfield depth, and to be able to acquire him was good for us." Given right fielder Gregory Polanco's penchant for injury, there is a chance that Fowler could see more playing time than is expected. In 2019, the 26-year-old hit .277 with 25 homers and 12 stolen bases at Triple-A before spending last summer as part of Oakland's alternative training site.
