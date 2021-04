Fowler is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Padres, Jake Crouse of MLB.com reports.

Pirates manager Derek Shelton will play matchups with lefty Blake Snell on the bump for San Diego, so the lefty-hitting Fowler takes a seat in place of the switch-hitting Wilmer Difo. Fowler appears to have captured a large-side platoon role in center field, but with just four hits in 22 at-bats to begin the season, he presumably has little job security.