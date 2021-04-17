site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Dustin Fowler: Sits against southpaw
Fowler will hit the bench for Saturday's game against the Brewers.
Brewers starter Brett Anderson will be just the third southpaw the Pirates have faced all season. Fowler has sat against all three of them. Anthony Alford gets the nod in center field in his absence.
