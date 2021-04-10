Fowler isn't starting Saturday's game against the Cubs.
Even with right-hander Zach Davies on the mound for the Cubs on Saturday, Fowler will take a seat after he went 3-for-14 with one RBI, one stolen base and six strikeouts to begin the season. Anthony Alford will start in center field Saturday, batting eighth.
More News
-
Pirates' Dustin Fowler: May have large-side platoon role•
-
Pirates' Dustin Fowler: Off to disappointing start•
-
Pirates' Dustin Fowler: Gets start Saturday•
-
Pirates' Dustin Fowler: Claims roster spot•
-
Pirates' Dustin Fowler: Collects three RBI against O's•
-
Pirates' Dustin Fowler: Reserve role most likely•