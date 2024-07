The Pirates have selected Rynders with the 112th overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

The prep shortstop from Wisconsin is committed to Kent State, but the Pirates will look to lure him to the pro ranks after selecting him in the fourth round. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound Rynders boasts plus power from the left side of the plate and sprays the ball around the field, but he lacks quickness and will likely need to move from third base to shortstop once he begins his professional career.