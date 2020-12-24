Yean was sent from Washington to Pittsburgh along with Wil Crowe in exchange for Josh Bell on Thursday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

As with all minor-leaguers, it's been over a year since Yean last pitched in a competitive game, but he looked good in 2019, posting a 3.50 ERA and 1.17 WHIP in 10 starts at the rookie-ball and short-season levels. He's a projectable young pitcher with mid-90s heat, but at age 19 and without any full-season experience, it'll be quite some time before he's pushing for a big-league job.