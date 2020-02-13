Pirates' Edgar Santana: Back from Tommy John surgery
Santana (elbow) was cleared for full participation before he reported to spring training this week, Stephen J. Nesbitt of The Athletic reports.
After undergoing Tommy John surgery in October 2018, Santana was sidelined for the entire 2019 season, though he was at least to advance to mound work in August. The right-hander apparently cleared all the remaining hurdles in the recovery process over the winter, so he should get a legitimate chance to compete for a spot in the Pirates' bullpen this spring. During his last big-league season in 2018, Santana posted a 3.26 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 54:12 K:BB in 66.1 innings.
