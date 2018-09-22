Santana left Friday's game against Milwaukee with right forearm discomfort.

The right-hander, who said his arm felt tight, will be re-examined Saturday. Santana allowed four runs without recording an out, but more importantly, a long-term injury to the surprising reliever would be a serious blow to the team's bullpen in 2019. He holds a 3.26 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 20 holds in 66.1 innings.

