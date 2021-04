Santana was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Monday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Santana will make room on the 40-man roster for Kyle Keller, acquired in a trade from the Angels in a corresponding move. Santana hasn't pitched since 2018 due to Tommy John surgery and a PED suspension, but his 3.31 ERA in 84.1 innings at the major-league level could lead another team to claim him off waivers.