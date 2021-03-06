Santana made his spring debut Friday, striking out one batter in a scoreless inning against the Phillies, DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.

He threw seven of nine pitches for strikes, sat consistently at 93 mph with his fastball and retired the side in order. Santana missed the 2019 season recovering from Tommy John surgery and served a suspension last year after testing positive for PEDs. The 29-year-old registered a 3.26 ERA and 1.10 WHIP in 66.1 innings with a 54:12 K:BB in 2018. While he's behind the likes of Richard Rodriguez, Kyle Crick and others for save opportunities, he could eventually move into high leverage situations as he works his way back from a two-year absence from the major leagues.