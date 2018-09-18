Santana earned his third relief win Monday, retiring the Royals in order in a 7-6 walk-off victory.

With Keona Kela (fatigue) shut down for the rest of the year, Santana figures to see an uptick in high leverage situations. The righty holds a 2.76 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 20 holds in his first full MLB campaign. Interestingly, he's enjoyed better success against left-handed hitters (.207 BAA) than righties (.254 BAA), though he's surrendered all six of his home runs to lefties. Santana could be in line for a save opportunity or two before season's end, as the Pirates will watch the workload of all their relievers (including closer Felipe Vazquez).

