Pirates' Edgar Santana: Formally recalled from Triple-A
The Pirates recalled Santana from Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday.
Santana will move up to the big leagues for the second time this season, with Steven Brault and Johnny Barbato coming along with him to offer reinforcement to a fatigued and injury plagued Pirates bullpen. The 25-year-old has submitted a 2.77 ERA and 1.27 WHIP over 52 innings with Indianapolis on the season.
