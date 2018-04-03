Santana gave up two runs on two hits while recording just one out in relief during Monday's 5-4 win over the Twins.

In addition to yielding a pair of doubles, Santana struggled to control his offerings, hitting the strike zone on just seven of his 13 pitches and getting charged with a wild pitch. The right-hander had entered the season near the bottom of the bullpen pecking order, and Monday's poor showing probably means he won't be seeing high-leverage work anytime soon.