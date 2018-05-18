Pirates' Edgar Santana: Growing into role
Santana recorded his second victory in as many nights Thursday, retiring a lone San Diego batter to end the seventh inning.
After compiling a 5.40 ERA in his first 10 appearances, Santana has strung together 8.1 shutout innings in his last nine games. He's positioned himself for higher leverage situations but still ranks behind Felipe Vazquez, Michael Feliz and likely Richard Rodriguez in the bullpen pecking order. The 25-year-old, who didn't start playing baseball until he was 19 years of age, has continued his nascent rise, courtesy of a 95-mph fastball with good movement and a sharp slider he uses with 35 percent of his pitches.
