Pirates' Edgar Santana: Hits IL
Santana (elbow) was placed on the 60-day IL, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
He is recovering from Tommy John surgery and will miss the entire 2019 season. Since he had the procedure in October, he could be ready for the start of the 2020 season.
