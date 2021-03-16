Santana gave up six earned runs on five hits and a walk while recording just one out against Baltimore on Monday.

The struggles likely make it an easier decision to start Santana in the minors. The bullpen is already crowded and the right-hander hasn't pitched in the majors since 2018 after undergoing Tommy John surgery and then serving a suspension for Boldenone, a performance-enhancing drug. Fortunately for Santana, MLB reduced his PED suspension from 80 to 60 games, allowing for the time served this past season to suffice.