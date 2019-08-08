Santana (elbow) has been throwing bullpen sessions at the Pirates' spring-training complex in Bradenton, Fla. over the past few weeks, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

The same applies to Chad Kuhl (elbow), who like Santana, is also working his way back from Tommy John surgery. Both pitchers previously left the door open for returning late in the 2019 season, but the fact that neither has advanced to facing live hitters yet suggests that may no longer be a realistic goal. Assuming he avoids any further setbacks in his rehab, however, Santana should be back to full strength or close to it next spring.