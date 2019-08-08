Pirates' Edgar Santana: Limited to bullpen sessions
Santana (elbow) has been throwing bullpen sessions at the Pirates' spring-training complex in Bradenton, Fla. over the past few weeks, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
The same applies to Chad Kuhl (elbow), who like Santana, is also working his way back from Tommy John surgery. Both pitchers previously left the door open for returning late in the 2019 season, but the fact that neither has advanced to facing live hitters yet suggests that may no longer be a realistic goal. Assuming he avoids any further setbacks in his rehab, however, Santana should be back to full strength or close to it next spring.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Lux's path, Allard's chances
While Gavin Lux continues to make a mockery of Triple-A, the Dodgers suddenly find themselves...
-
Waivers: Foltynewicz, Lamet make case
Two pitchers of past interest to Fantasy players are making a case to be added again while...
-
Bullpen Report: Diaz, Oberg and more
Are Jose Leclerc and Archie Bradley their teams' first choice for saves? Who takes over for...
-
Still hope for these injured players?
With only so many weeks remaining in the season, some injured players just aren't worth the...
-
Waivers: Is Sanchez for real?
Is Aaron Sanchez just the latest pitcher to be transformed by the Houston Astros? He might...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mondesi falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal