Play

Santana was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Wednesday.

With Angel Sanchez headed to the majors, Santana is returning to Indianapolis just a day after being recalled. He pitched two innings against the Dodgers on Tuesday and gave up two runs, which brought his ERA up to 6.52 for the season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast