Santana was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Sunday.

Santana has been a liability on the mound in the show this season. He's pitched 9.2 innings over 10 games and allowed seven runs on six walks and 12 hits, two of which were home runs. Santana will add depth to the bullpen now that he's back with the big club.

