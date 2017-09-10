Pirates' Edgar Santana: Returns to majors
Santana was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Sunday.
Santana has been a liability on the mound in the show this season. He's pitched 9.2 innings over 10 games and allowed seven runs on six walks and 12 hits, two of which were home runs. Santana will add depth to the bullpen now that he's back with the big club.
More News
-
Pirates' Edgar Santana: Returning to Triple-A•
-
Pirates' Edgar Santana: Formally recalled from Triple-A•
-
Pirates' Edgar Santana: Set to join Pittsburgh•
-
Pirates' Edgar Santana: Sent packing to Indianapolis•
-
Pirates' Edgar Santana: Will join Pittsburgh's bullpen•
-
Pirates' Edgar Santana: Sent to Triple-A for seasoning•
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
How much can you believe any probable pitchers list this time of year? Well, when it comes...
-
Waivers: Martinez, Richards splash
One overlooked Cardinals hitter is making the most of increased playing time, and he's not...
-
Waivers: Giolito, Woodruff add SP depth
September has arrived, and already it's wreaking havoc at starting pitcher. Fortunately, as...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
Greg Bird is looking healthy again, and Eddie Rosario continues to thrive. Scott White looks...