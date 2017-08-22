Santana is expected to be recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis ahead of Tuesday's game against the Dodgers, Stephen J. Nesbitt of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The Pirates burned through five relievers in Monday's 12-inning loss in the series opener, so the addition of Santana will provide further reinforcement to a taxed bullpen. The 25-year-old has previously made nine appearances with the big club this season, serving up five runs and recording 12 strikeouts over 7.2 innings.