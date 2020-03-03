Pirates' Edgar Santana: Smooth sailing so far
Santana, who hurled a scoreless inning against the Blue Jays on Monday, hasn't given up a run in three frames this spring.
After missing all of 2019 while recovering from Tommy John surgery, Santana has looked good in the Grapefruit League. While he's not expected to serve as Pittsburgh's closer at the start of the season, he could pitch in high leverage situations. Santana registered a 3.26 ERA, 54:12 BB:K and 20 holds in 66.1 innings in 2018.
