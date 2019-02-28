Santana (elbow) has been throwing from 75 feet this week, Nubyjas Wilborn of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Santana remains in the initial stages of his throwing program as he rehabs from the Tommy John procedure he required in early October. The right-hander should be ready to resume mound work at some point in 2019 and could even face hitters in live batting practice or a simulated-game setting, but the Pirates intend to stash him on the injured list throughout the campaign.