Santana (elbow) is now throwing on flat ground at 120 feet, John Perrotto of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Santana looks to be progressing on schedule as he returns from Tommy John surgery and should begin throwing from the mound some time later in the year. The 27-year-old will miss the entire 2019 campaign, but should be ready to go at the start of 2020 if rehab continues to progress smoothly.

