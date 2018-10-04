Pirates' Edgar Santana: Undergoes Tommy John procedure
Santana (elbow) had Tommy John surgery with Dr. James Andrews on Thursday, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Santana will miss the entire 2019 season after suffering the elbow injury Sept. 21 during a game against Milwaukee. Looking ahead, he will aim for a full recovery by spring training in 2020.
