Pirates' Edgar Santana: Will throw in spring training
Santana (elbow) will be ready to resume throwing when spring training begins in February, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
Santana underwent Tommy John surgery last September and is on track to miss all of 2019 while recovering from the procedure. The fact that he's close to throwing again suggests Santana has progressed as anticipated up to this point, but he still has several more hurdles to clear in his rehab.
